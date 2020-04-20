Nasi goreng
( SERVES 2 )
Sweet soy sauce or kecap manis is popular in Indonesia and is thicker than other soy sauces. It’s available from supermarkets, but to make your own, combine a 1/4 cup each of common soy sauce and brown sugar in a saucepan on medium heat. Simmer until reduced to a maple syrup consistency. It will continue to thicken while cooling.
Ingredients
|1
|Medium onion, diced
|3 cloves
|Garlic, diced
|1 tsp
|Sambal oelek, or chilli paste
|1½ Tbsp
|Rice bran oil
|250 g
|Raw prawn cutlets, shelled and deveined
|4
|Spring onions, chopped
|2½ cups
|Cold cooked long-grain rice, e.g. basmati
|2 Tbsp
|Sweet soy sauce, e.g. kecap manis
|1½ tsp
|Fish sauce
|2
|Eggs, pan-fried
Directions
- Combine the garlic, onion and chilli in a blender and mix to a paste. Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan and sauté the paste for about 3 minutes.
- Add the prawns and stir-fry until well coloured, about 4 minutes. Stir in the rice and spring onions, mixing until hot. Sprinkle with sweet soy sauce and fish sauce and mix through.
- Place half the mixture in a pudding plate and upturn onto a serving plate. Top with an egg. Repeat.
