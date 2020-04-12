To make the Mexican pesto, blend all ingredients except the olive oil in a blender or food processor. Add olive oil last in a slow, steady stream until a pesto consistency is achieved. Set aside.
Place tomato halves in a bowl with olive oil, lime juice and coriander. Add salt and first measure of Mexican seasoning and combine. Divide between serving bowls and set aside.
Season chicken with second measure of Mexican seasoning, salt and ground black pepper. Heat olive oil in a sauté pan until shimmering then sear chicken breasts on each side for 30 seconds. Remove chicken from pan, then place in an oven dish and bake for 12–15 minutes, until just cooked through. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 5–8 minutes.
Whilst chicken is cooking, run courgettes through a spiralizer to create spaghetti-size noodle shapes. If you don’t have a spiralizer, peel courgettes in strips lengthwise. Place in a large bowl then add 4 Tbsp pesto and combine. Divide courgette pesto noodles between bowls, arranging next to tomatoes.
After chicken has rested, slice and add to bowls, arranging on top of tomatoes and pesto noodles. Finally, divide avocado wedges between bowls and serve.
Any leftover pesto stores well in a jar in the fridge for 1 week.
