Thai-style fish and potato cakes
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|750 g
|Potatoes
|1 can
|Pink salmon, (415g)
|2
|Spring onions, diced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|½ tsp
|Chilli paste
|2 Tbsp
|Coriander, or basil, chopped
|1
|Egg, lightly beaten
|1 cup
|Dried breadcrumbs
|2 Tbsp
|Rice bran oil
Directions
- Peel the potatoes and cut into quarters. Boil until tender. Drain well. The potatoes should be quite dry. Mash and cool a little.
- Meanwhile, drain the salmon. Combine with the spring onions, garlic, chilli paste, coriander and egg. Fold into the mashed potatoes.
- Take 1/2 cup portions of the mixture and form into 3cm-thick cakes. Dust in breadcrumbs. Chill until ready to cook.
- Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Pan-fry the cakes on medium heat until golden on both sides and hot.
