Take 5: One-tray chilli, chicken and pumpkin bake
( SERVES 4 )
Five simple ingredients, one dish and a little bit of time in the oven and you have a tasty, family-friendly meal on your hands. Looking for more Take 5 ideas? Try this stir fry beef with egg noodles and cashews.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 190C.
Peel garlic gloves and smash with the side of a knife. Add a generous glug of oil to a large baking dish, then spread out chicken thighs and garlic. chop the butternut into small chunks and scatter around chicken. Slice the red chillies and scatter over chicken.Season tray well with salt and pepper. Add tray to oven, cook for 30 minutes or until chicken springs back and juices run clear when cut.
Devour while hot!
To serve: Squeeze over some fresh lemon, fresh Superb Herb Oregano and pair with Sunrice Brown & Red Rice Infused with Chilli and Garlic
We found that this meal cooked really well in a Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Shallow Casserole dish.
