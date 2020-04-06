Peel garlic gloves and smash with the side of a knife. Add a generous glug of oil to a large baking dish, then spread out chicken thighs and garlic. chop the butternut into small chunks and scatter around chicken. Slice the red chillies and scatter over chicken.Season tray well with salt and pepper. Add tray to oven, cook for 30 minutes or until chicken springs back and juices run clear when cut.