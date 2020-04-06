No churn avocado ice cream + Video
This avocado ice cream is vegan and refined sugar free. You only need a blender (no churning here) and some patience as you’ll need to wait 4 torturous hours for it to set. Feel free to add chocolate chips, fresh mint or your favourite nuts once it’s blended.
Ingredients
|4 whole
|New Zealand Avocados, scooped
|2 cans
|Chantal Organics coconut cream, refrigerated
|2
|Bananas, sliced and frozen
|¼ cup
|Lemon juice
|⅓ cup
|Maple syrup
|1 tsp
|Salt
|½ cup
|Pistachios, roughly chopped
Directions
- Blend the avocado pulp until smooth.
-
Add the solid coconut cream (it will divide in the fridge, simply discard the liquid or use in another recipe) and blend until smooth.
-
Add the bananas, lemon juice, maple syrup and salt and blend until smooth and creamy. Check the sweetness, if you prefer a sweeter ice cream then simply add more maple syrup.
-
Pour into the chilled tin and top with chopped pistachios.
-
Freeze for 4 hours, or until set. If it freezes solid then simply let it thaw for 10 mins before serving. Scoop into bowls or waffle cones and enjoy.
Note: You will need a metal loaf tin, chilled in the freezer beforehand
