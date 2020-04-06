Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 12 muffin tin tray and line bases with a round of baking paper.
Combine the yeast and sugar, then sprinkle over the warm water. Leave to sit in a warm place for 10 minutes until it is frothy.
In the large bowl of a kitchen mixer, place the milk, sugar, egg and coconut oil and yeast mixture and beat until well combined. Slowly add the flour and cinnamon to form a soft dough. If you’re not using a dough hook you may need to do the last bit by hand. Knead for 2minutes on a lightly floured bench. Adda little extra flour if the dough is sticky. Put it into a clean, lightly oiled bowl and place in a warm spot for an hour until doubled in size.
Combine butter and vanilla paste in a small bowl. In another bowl mix the nuts, figs, sugar, cocoa, cinnamon and chocolate.
Roll the dough on a lightly floured bench to a 30 x 40cm rectangle. Spread over the softened butter mixture, leaving a 2cm border. Sprinkle the nut mixture gently on top, pressing in to the dough.
Roll into a log starting with the long side. Slice into 12 even-sized pieces. Place these in the muffin tin, cover with plastic wrap and leave to rest for 45 minutes until risen.
Brush the top with a little egg. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Leave to sit for a few minutes before enjoying warm.
