Gluten-free chocolate orange cake
( SERVES 8 )
This gluten-free chocolate cake is a great stay-at-home project. You can always make this with plain flour if you can’t get to the shops for the polenta or almonds.
Ingredients
|180 g
|Butter, softened
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|3
|Eggs
|1 cup
|Chocolate buttons, melted
|1 cup
|Instant polenta
|1 cup
|Ground almonds
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1
|Orange, zest and juice
|½ cup
|Chopped hazelnuts
Topping
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line the base of a 20cm cake tin with paper.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating in slowly. Stir through the melted chocolate until smooth.
- Add the polenta, almonds, baking powder, zest, juice and hazelnuts. Pour into the tin and bake for 40 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin before removing.
- For the topping, melt the chocolate in a bowl over simmering water until completely smooth. Cool for a few minutes before drizzling over the cake. Before serving, decorate with orange segments.
