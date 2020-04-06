Avocado Grilled Cheese
( SERVES 4 )
This grilled cheese toastie, oozing with salty, spinachy, avocadoy cheesy goodness, makes a great light lunch.
Ingredients
|1
|New Zealand Avocado
|½ cup
|Mainland Grated Cheddar Cheese
|2 cups
|The Fresh Grower Baby Spinach
|2
|Garlic cloves, minced
|¼ cup
|Olivado avocado cooking oil
|1 cup
|Grated mozzarella
|8
|Toast bread slices
|1 knob
|Butter
Directions
- Place avocado flesh, cheddar cheese, spinach, garlic, salt, pepper and oil in a food processor. Process until well blended. Stir in mozzarella.
- With a butter knife, spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Place 4 slices, buttered side down, on work surface. Divide avocado mixture evenly on all slices. Top with remaining slices, buttered side up.
- Heat a large skillet over low heat. Add sandwiches and cover. Cook each side for 2-3 minutes each until golden brown and the cheese has just melted.
- Cut in half and serve immediately.
