Saucy chicken puttanesca + Video
( SERVES 4 )
Our saucy chicken puttanesca is just divine. Puttanesca is a famous Neapolitan tomato sauce. We used a Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Marmite.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Diamond spaghetti
|8
|Waitoa chicken thigh fillets, about 1kg
|2 Tbsp
|Chantal Organics tomato paste
|½ cup
|Superb Herb oregano
|¾ cup
|Church Road white wine
|½ cup
|Mainland grated parmesan
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado organic extra virgin olive oil
|5 cloves
|Garlic, finely sliced
|4
|Anchovy fillets
|1 cup
|Kalamata olives, pitted
|3 Tbsp
|Capers
|2
|Lemons
|½ tsp
|Salt, to taste
|1 cup
|Water
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Heat oil in a casserole dish on medium-high heat. Add chicken and fry until browned, about 8 mins.
- Remove chicken, then turn heat down to medium. Add garlic and anchovies to the casserole dish and fry for 2 mins, stirring so they don’t catch. Add tomato paste, olives, wine, capers, peel from 1 lemon and oregano, and fry for 5 mins, stirring often.
- Return chicken to the casserole dish, pour in 1 cup of water, then remove from heat and pop in the oven. Bake for 25 mins, until sauce has thickened and chicken is cooked through.
- Meanwhile, cook pasta as per packet instructions.
- To serve: spoon pasta into bowls, top with chicken puttanesca, a sprinkle of parmesan, and lemon wedges. Delizioso!
