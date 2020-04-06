Preheat the oven to 200C.

Heat oil in a casserole dish on medium-high heat. Add chicken and fry until browned, about 8 mins.

Remove chicken, then turn heat down to medium. Add garlic and anchovies to the casserole dish and fry for 2 mins, stirring so they don’t catch. Add tomato paste, olives, wine, capers, peel from 1 lemon and oregano, and fry for 5 mins, stirring often.

Return chicken to the casserole dish, pour in 1 cup of water, then remove from heat and pop in the oven. Bake for 25 mins, until sauce has thickened and chicken is cooked through.

Meanwhile, cook pasta as per packet instructions.