Bring chicken stock to the boil. Place chicken breasts in the stock and turn down to a gentle simmer. Cook for roughly 10-14 minutes depending on the size of the breasts.

Remove chicken, cool and shred. Reserve stock.

Heat a pot to low heat, drizzle 1 tbsp of sesame oil, fry off ginger and garlic for 2 minutes until aromatic. Add stock and creamed corn. Add the shredded chicken and bring back to the boil.

Mix cornflour with a little cold water to form a thin paste. Pour into the soup whisking constantly.

Mix the eggs in a bowl with a little chicken soup from the pot then drizzle egg mixture into the pot very slowly.