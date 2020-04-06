Fragrant Oriental chicken and corn soup
( SERVES 4 )
After a comforting and delicious meal? Then look no further than this Fragrant Oriental chicken and corn soup. It’s simple to prepare and ultra nourishing.
Ingredients
|1 Ltr
|Chicken stock
|2
|Waitoa chicken breasts
|1 Tbsp
|Olivado extra virgin sesame oil
|1 knob
|Ginger, minced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, minced
|1 can
|Creamed corn, (420g)
|2 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|2
|Woodland eggs
To serve
Directions
- Bring chicken stock to the boil. Place chicken breasts in the stock and turn down to a gentle simmer. Cook for roughly 10-14 minutes depending on the size of the breasts.
- Remove chicken, cool and shred. Reserve stock.
- Heat a pot to low heat, drizzle 1 tbsp of sesame oil, fry off ginger and garlic for 2 minutes until aromatic. Add stock and creamed corn. Add the shredded chicken and bring back to the boil.
- Mix cornflour with a little cold water to form a thin paste. Pour into the soup whisking constantly.
- Mix the eggs in a bowl with a little chicken soup from the pot then drizzle egg mixture into the pot very slowly.
- Season with soy sauce and garnish with spring onions and coriander.
Note: This dish cooks really well in a Le Creuset signature cast iron round casserole dish.
