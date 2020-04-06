Quick apricot chicken casserole
( SERVES 4 )
Apricots go really well with chicken, adding a kind of sweet and sour flavour. This is a great go-to dinner, using ingredients you usually have in the pantry and is quick and easy. It freezes and reheats well too.
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan or saucepan and brown chicken pieces for 2-3 minutes on both sides until lightly browned. Set chicken aside.
- Drizzle a little more oil into the same pan and fry onion and garlic until soft, about 3-4 minutes.
- Add back the chicken, along with the tomato paste, sweet chilli sauce, herbs, tomatoes, apricots, water and stoand chicken stock. Roughly break up the apricots with a wooden spoon.
- Stir all ingredients together and partially cover with a lid.
- Simmer on medium heat for 15-20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Serve hot with rice, couscous or mash, and greens. Sprinkle fresh thyme on top.
Note: This dish works well cooked in a Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole dish.
