Heat the oven to 180C. Line 2 large baking trays with baking paper.

Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Sift over the flour and cocoa powder and mix in. Mix in the cornflakes.

Shape the mixture into heaped teaspoon-sized ball s and place on the prepared trays, leaving a little space between each. Flatten balls slightly with you fingers. Place in the oven and bake for 12 minutes or until set. Remove from the oven and leave for 2 -3 minutes then place on a wire rack to cool.

Make the chocolate cream, place the cream and butter in a small saucepan. Heat over low heat until the butter melts , then bring just up to the boil. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate. Stir gently until the mixture is smooth. Place in a small bowl and set aside to cool and thicken.

Sandwich 2 A fghans together with the chocolate cream. Spread a little on the top of each and top with a cornflake to finish.