Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and l ine a 30cm x 20cm slice tin with baking paper.

Beat the butter and caster sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat to combine along with the vanilla extract or paste. Sift in the flour and baking powder and stir in with the milk. Press using floured hands into the prepared tin. This is a thin base so spread as ev enly as you can. Spread blueberry preserve over the base and sprinkle over the blueberries.

Make the topping, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, A dd the eggs and beat to combine then stir in the lemon zest. Sift in half the flour and all the coconut and stir, then stir in remaining flour. This prevents the flour forming lumps. Dollop evenly over the blueberries . The topping will spread a little during baking.