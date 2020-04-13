Blueberry coconut square
( MAKES 20 squares )
You can serve this square warm. Dollop with yoghurt for dessert.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter, softened
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|1
|Egg
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract, or paste
|1½ cups
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|¼ cup
|Milk
|½ cup
|Blueberry preserve
|2 punnets
|Blueberries, (125g each)
Topping
|100 g
|Butter, softened
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|2
|Eggs
|1 tsp
|Grated lemon zest
|2 cups
|Desiccated coconut
|½ cup
|Plain flour
|¼ cup
|Icing sugar, for dusting, optional
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a 30cm x 20cm slice tin with baking paper.
- Beat the butter and caster sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat to combine along with the vanilla extract or paste. Sift in the flour and baking powder and stir in with the milk. Press using floured hands into the prepared tin. This is a thin base so spread as evenly as you can. Spread blueberry preserve over the base and sprinkle over the blueberries.
- Make the topping, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, Add the eggs and beat to combine then stir in the lemon zest. Sift in half the flour and all the coconut and stir, then stir in remaining flour. This prevents the flour forming lumps. Dollop evenly over the blueberries. The topping will spread a little during baking.
- Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes. If you can smell the square browning too quickly then cover with a sheet of baking paper for the last few minutes of baking. Remove from the oven and cool for about 10 minutes before removing from the tin. Cut into squares for serving.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18528/Blueberry-coconut-square/
