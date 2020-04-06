Feijoa, ginger and coconut crumble shortcake
( SERVES 6 )
This is quick to make, uses readily available ingredients and tastes fantastic warm from the oven or cold from the fridge.
Ingredients
|120 g
|Butter
|½ cup
|Brown sugar, lightly packed, plus 1 Tbsp
|1
|Egg
|1¼ cups
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|2 tsp
|Ground ginger
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|1 cup
|Desiccated coconut
|5
|Feijoas, peeled and sliced
|¼ tsp
|Cinnamon
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a large loaf tin or similar (measuring about 13 x 23cm).
- Melt the butter in a medium-sized pot set over low heat. Stir in the ½ cup brown sugar, then remove from the heat and allow to cool for five minutes. Beat in the egg, then sift in the flour, baking powder, ginger and salt. Stir in the coconut and mix well.
- Press about two-thirds of the dough evenly into the base of the prepared tin. Arrange the feijoa slices in an even layer on top. Crumble the remaining dough over the feijoas. Mix together 1 Tbsp brown sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle on top.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes, until the shortcake is light gold and feels dry to touch. Cool for five minutes in the tin, then serve with whipped cream, ice cream or yoghurt.
