Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a large loaf tin or similar (measuring about 13 x 23cm).

Melt the butter in a medium-sized pot set over low heat. Stir in the ½ cup brown sugar, then remove from the heat and allow to cool for five minutes. Beat in the egg, then sift in the flour, baking powder, ginger and salt. Stir in the coconut and mix well.

Press about two-thirds of the dough evenly into the base of the prepared tin. Arrange the

feijoa

slices in an even layer on top. Crumble the remaining dough over the

feijoas

. Mix together 1 Tbsp brown sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle on top.