German apple cake
Baking soda together with the acid (yoghurt) provides good colour to this yummy bake.
Ingredients
|2
|Eggs
|¾ cup
|Canola oil
|1½ cups
|Sugar
|3 Tbsp
|Yoghurt
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|2 cups
|Plain flour
|2 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|½ tsp
|Salt
|4 cups
|Apples, peeled and diced
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly grease and line the base and sides of a 23cm cake pan.
- Place the eggs and oil in a large bowl and beat until smooth. Add the sugar, yoghurt and vanilla and beat to combine. Sift in the flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Mix well. Fold in the apples.
- Tip into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
- Bake for 60-70 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Great served warm or cold with custard, yoghurt or whipped cream.
