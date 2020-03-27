Sourdough starter
Ingredients
Directions
- On day 1, put flour and water into a 2-litre storage container. Stir together - this is your starter. Place the cover on top but do not seal. Set aside for 24 hours, out of the sun and off any cool surface. If your benchtop is cold, place the container on a wooden chopping board or a stack of tea towels.
- On day 2, stir down the starter. Weigh 113g of the starter into a medium bowl, discarding the rest. Clean the storage container. Stir 113g each of flour and water into the starter. This is called feeding. Scrape the fed starter back into the container. Cover but don't seal. Set aside for 24 hours. Repeat on days 3 and 4.
- On day 5, or when the starter is actively bubbling and increasing in volume, there will be strands of gluten evident when stirring the starter. Discard all but 113g and then feed with 113g each of flour and water. Scrape the fed starter back into the container, using a piece of tape to indicate its level in the container. In 12 hours, check it again. If it has doubled, feed again (discarding all but 113g and stirring in 113g each of flour and water.
- For the next 2 or 3 days, feed the starter every 12 hours until it begins to reliably double in 4 hours. Feed once or twice to make sure. Cover tightly and refrigerate, or use to bake bread, leaving 113g to continue feeding your starter. Feed once a week or when baking bread. If you're planning to bake and your starter has been ignored for more than 1 week, feed it first, letting it ferment for about 4 hours until it doubles and is topped with big bubbles. If you've ignored it for more than a month, it may take up to 4 feedings at 12 hour intervals to revive it.
- To feed or maintain your starter, stir down the active starter. Weigh 113g of the active starter into a medium bowl and clean the storage container. Stir in 113g of both flour and water until fully incorporated. Scrape back into the container and cover without sealing. Set aside for 4 hours, at which point it should have doubled in size. When ready, the starter should be topped with large bubbles and have a strong wheat scent.
Notes:
- You will need a kitchen scale and a 2-litre storage container with a tight-fitting lid. Opt for glass as it's nonporous and won't attract/absorb smells.
- The flour used to feed will have a direct influence on the flavor of the bread, so feel free to swap up to half the flour by weight with whole-wheat, rye, spelt, einkorn or any other milled grain.
- This process generally takes 7 to 10 days. The feeding takes no more than 20 minutes. The final day or two will be more demanding, checking on and feeding the starter every few hours.
- Store refrigerated in an airtight container, indefinitely. Feed once a week.
Adapted from food writer Cathy Barrow.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18520/Sourdough-starter/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
reb2854added 10 hours ago
No waste with this version and it worked well for me. For a lighter, fluffier sourdoes, add 1 teaspoon of commercial yeast to your recipe. https://****earthfoodandfire.com/how-to-make-sourdough-starter/
BillyBGadded 11 hours ago
Do you start Day 1 with 1.2kg of flour and then throw most of it away (which seems to be a huge waste), or do you start Day 1 with the 113g flour plus 113g water?
