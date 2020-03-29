Chicken Italiano
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|1½ kgs
|Bone-in chicken thighs
|1
|Large onion, roughly diced
|1
|Large carrot, roughly diced
|1 stick
|Celery, roughly sliced
|3 cloves
|Garlic, finely sliced
|2 sprigs
|Fresh rosemary, needles finely chopped
|1 cup
|Red wine, or chicken stock
|¼ cup
|Plain flour
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 can
|Whole peeled tomatoes, (400g)
|½ cup
|Pitted black olives
|½ tsp
|Herb salt
|¼ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Season chicken with salt and ground black pepper and place in a bowl with onion, carrot, celery, garlic, rosemary and wine. Leave to marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight in refrigerator.
- Drain chicken, reserving marinade and vegetables. Dry chicken using paper towels. Dust chicken in flour and shake off any excess. Heat a large casserole pot with olive oil over a medium heat until a shimmer. Fry chicken pieces in batches until golden on all sides then set aside.
- Strain marinade, reserving liquid, then add vegetables, garlic and rosemary to casserole pot and sauté whilst stirring for 5 minutes. Add marinade liquid, tomatoes and olives and bring to a simmer whilst breaking up tomatoes with a wooden spoon. Once liquid has come to a simmer, lay in chicken, cover and transfer to oven for 1 hour. Remove chicken from oven and skim off any excess fat. Adjust seasoning to your taste with herb salt and ground black pepper.
