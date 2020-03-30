Vegan tiramisu chia pudding
( SERVES 2 )
This breakfast from Fran Mazza's cookbook Feed Me Feed Me is really a dessert in a glass. With this recipe you can create your own version of a Winona Forever breakfast at home.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Chia seeds
|1 cup
|Unsweetened coconut cream
|1 cup
|Unsweetened coconut milk
|½ cup
|Organic maple syrup
|2 Tbsp
|Espresso coffee, cooled
|3 Tbsp
|Cacao powder, sifted
|½ tsp
|Vanilla paste
|½ tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|1 pinch
|Flaky sea salt
To serve
|½ cup
|Coconut cream, whipped
|2 tsp
|Cacao nibs
|1 punnet
|Raspberries, or sliced seasonal fruit
Directions
- Mix all chia pudding ingredients together and leave in the refrigerator overnight. Add more coconut milk if needed to loosen the pudding.
- In the morning, layer the pudding into glasses with whipped coconut cream and top with cacao nibs and fresh fruit.
