Remove beef from fridge, allow to come to room temperature. Cook 4 nests of egg noodles according to packet instructions, drain, refresh under cold water and set aside.

Heat a non-stick wok, toss in 1/2 cup raw cashews, toast, stirring often, until starting to brown, set aside. Add beef to wok, stir fry quickly, set aside and keep warm.

Place 2 cups of frozen vege in a large bowl, cover with boiling water, stand for 5 minutes and drain. Add vege to wok, stir fry for two minutes, add beef back in, add stir fry sauce and half a cup of water, bring to a simmer.