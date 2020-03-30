Stir fry beef with egg noodles and cashews
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|4 bunches
|Dried egg noodles
|350 g
|Silver Fern Farms stir fry beef
|½ cup
|Allison's pantry raw cashews
|2 cups
|Frozen stir fry vege mix
|1 packet
|Lee Kim Kee Cantonese beef stir fry sauce
|½ cup
|Water
Directions
- Remove beef from fridge, allow to come to room temperature. Cook 4 nests of egg noodles according to packet instructions, drain, refresh under cold water and set aside.
- Heat a non-stick wok, toss in 1/2 cup raw cashews, toast, stirring often, until starting to brown, set aside. Add beef to wok, stir fry quickly, set aside and keep warm.
- Place 2 cups of frozen vege in a large bowl, cover with boiling water, stand for 5 minutes and drain. Add vege to wok, stir fry for two minutes, add beef back in, add stir fry sauce and half a cup of water, bring to a simmer.
- Add noodles to wok and toss, using tongs, until noodles are covered evenly in sauce and heated through. Stir through cashews. Serve immediately.
Serving suggestion: toasted sesame seeds and some fresh coriander leaves would be lovely on top.
