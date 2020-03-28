Chicken tenderloins with wholemeal couscous
( SERVES 4 )
The chicken tenderloins can be marinated for a few hours or overnight, along with the currants for the couscous. Serve with a big bowl of steamed greens and a bowl of unsweetened yoghurt.
Ingredients
|600 g
|Chicken tenderloins
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 pinch
|Dried red chilli flakes
|2 tsp
|Fresh thyme
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1½ cups
|Chicken stock
|1 pinch
|Saffron threads
|1 tsp
|Sea salt and black pepper
|1 cup
|Maftoul, (wholemeal couscous)
|¼ cup
|Currants, preferably left overnight in a little red wine vinegar
|¼ cup
|Pistachio nuts, roughly chopped
|1 handful
|Basil leaves, torn if large
|1 small bunch
|Chives
Directions
- Trim the chicken tenderloins, if needed and place in a ceramic dish. Mix together the garlic, chilli flakes, thyme leaves and olive oil and pour over the chicken. Cover and place in the fridge to marinate.
- The following day, cook the couscous. Pour the stock into a saucepan, add the saffron, season with salt and pepper and bring up to the boil. Place the couscous in a heatproof bowl, then pour over boiling stock. Cover bowl with a plate and set aside for 10 minutes to steam. Once the couscous has cooled, add the currants, pistachio nuts, basil and snip in the chives. Taste for seasoning.
- Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. In batches, cook the chicken on one side until browned and you can see the chicken is almost cooked. Turn over and brown the second side, taking care not to over cook the chicken. Check chicken is cooked after 5 minutes.
- Serve chicken tenderloins with the couscous, steamed greens and yoghurt.
