To make the curry vinaigrette, heat the peanut oil in a small heavy-based saucepan over low heat until aromatic. Add the cumin and coriander seeds, garlic, ginger, bay leaf and curry powder. Cook for a few minutes again until aromatic, but ensuring you don’t burn the spices. Add the sunflower oil and shallot and cook for a further 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool and the flavours to mingle. Strain into a jar, leaving behind any sediment. Add the lemon juice and season with salt. Screw on the lid and shake well. Taste and adjust seasoning, if needed.

Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Season the prawns and rub with a little oil. In batches, cook quickly until they turn pink, turning once and transferring to a plate as you go.

In a large bowl, combine the salad leaves, apple, onion and basil leaves. Drizzle in enough vinaigrette to moisten.

Divide between 4 shallow serving bowls and top with the prawns. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing and any extra dressing.