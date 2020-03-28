Prawn cutlets with a curry vinaigrette
( SERVES 4 )
The dressing can be made up a day ahead and will keep for a few days in the fridge.
Curry vinaigrette
|4 Tbsp
|Peanut oil
|1 tsp
|Cumin seeds
|1 tsp
|Coriander seeds
|1 clove
|Garlic, peeled and cut in half
|1 piece
|Fresh ginger, 3cm, peeled and sliced
|1
|Bay leaf
|1 tsp
|Mild curry powder
|4 Tbsp
|Sunflower oil, or similar
|1
|Shallot, roughly chopped
|2½ Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 tsp
|Sea salt
Curry
|24
|Frozen raw prawn cutlets, (about 400g) thawed
|1 dash
|Oil, for pan-frying
|4 large handfuls
|Salad leaves, washed and dried
|2
|Apples, quartered, cored and thinly sliced
|½
|Red onion, finely sliced
|1 small handful
|Basil leaves, torn if large
|4
|Lemon wedges, for squeezing
Directions
-
To make the curry vinaigrette, heat the peanut oil in a small heavy-based saucepan over low heat until aromatic. Add the cumin and coriander seeds, garlic, ginger, bay leaf and curry powder. Cook for a few minutes again until aromatic, but ensuring you don’t burn the spices. Add the sunflower oil and shallot and cook for a further 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool and the flavours to mingle. Strain into a jar, leaving behind any sediment. Add the lemon juice and season with salt. Screw on the lid and shake well. Taste and adjust seasoning, if needed.
-
Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Season the prawns and rub with a little oil. In batches, cook quickly until they turn pink, turning once and transferring to a plate as you go.
- In a large bowl, combine the salad leaves, apple, onion and basil leaves. Drizzle in enough vinaigrette to moisten. Divide between 4 shallow serving bowls and top with the prawns. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing and any extra dressing.
Tip – drizzle a little curry vinaigrette over the apple slices to prevent browning.
