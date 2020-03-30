Take-out ham pie
( SERVES 6 )
Ham has become a popular Easter meat.
Ingredients
|1½ Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, diced
|3 sheets
|Ready-rolled frozen flaky puff pastry
|1 clove
|Garlic, diced
|450 g
|Ham on the bone, diced
|1 cup
|Beans, thinly sliced, blanched
|½ cup
|Chicken stock
|2 handfuls
|Rocket, (50g)
|4
|Eggs
|2 tsp
|Cornflour
|2 tsp
|Fresh thyme
|½ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Lightly oil a 20cm springform cake pan.
- Cut 2 x 20cm rounds from 2 sheets of the pastry. Cut 2-3 strips of pastry the same depth as the cake pan. Line the base of the cake pan with 1 pastry round. Line the sides with the strips. Chill. Join the scraps and cut shapes to garnish.
- Sauté the onion and garlic in the remaining oil, until softened. Add the ham and beans. Sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and rocket. Simmer until the stock has almost evaporated. Cool slightly.
- Preheat the oven to 190°C. Place a baking tray in the oven to heat.
- Lightly beat the eggs. Reserve a little to glaze the top. Mix the cornflour, thyme and pepper into the remaining egg. Stir into the cooled ham mixture.
- Spoon into the chilled pastry shell. Place the remaining pastry round on top. Fold over the sides of the pastry. Glaze the top. Garnish with the shapes and glaze again.
- Place the pie on the baking tray. Bake for 40 minutes, until the centre is firm and the pastry golden.
