1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly grease a 20-23cm cake pan and line with baking paper.

2. Place all the ingredients in the order listed in the bowl of an electric mixer (preferably) or food processor. Beat for 3 minutes in the mixer or 1 minute in the food processor. Pour into the prepared pan.

3. Bake for about 50 minutes, until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

4. To make the icing, sift the icing sugar and cocoa powder into a bowl. Add the melted butter and enough milk to create a spreadable consistency. Ice the sides of the cake first then the top.

5. Cut a large white chocolate egg carefully in half and fill with smaller eggs. Place on the cake lightly pushing it into the icing. Garnish the cake with smaller eggs. Drizzle with melted white chocolate to keep them in place.