Spicy pumpkin loaf
( SERVES 8 )
Cooking this cousin-to-carrot-cake in a loaf shape means it can - almost - pass for a breakfast option. (My motto is ‘life is short, you may as well eat cake for breakfast occasionally’.) If you want to make it look a bit more fancy, add your favourite cream cheese icing and a shower of toasted pumpkin seeds on top.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Neutral oil, rice bran, canola or even 'light' olive oil
|1 cup
|Firmly packed brown sugar
|2
|Eggs
|1 Tbsp
|Yoghurt
|1
|Orange, finely grated zest
|1¼ cups
|Wholemeal flour
|1½ tsp
|Chinese five spice
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|200 g
|Pumpkin, (2 packed cups), grated
|½ cup
|Pumpkin seeds
Directions
- Heat the oven to 160C. Grease and line a standard loaf tin (21 x 11 x 7cm).
- Put the oil, sugar, eggs and orange zest in a large bowl. Beat well until thick. Pour in the flour, five-spice powder, baking soda and salt. Stir gently until combined, then fold in the grated pumpkin and pumpkin seeds until well mixed.
- Scrape into the prepared tin and bake for about 40-45 minutes, or until a skewer plunged into the loaf comes out cleanly. Let cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then turn out on to a rack to cool completely.
