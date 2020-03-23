Party pizzas
( MAKES 12 )
Straight from the oven, these are a real treat. How can you possibly go wrong with fresh juicy figs combined with blue cheese? Make the dough ahead of time and keep in the fridge or freeze if you think time might be short. Then whip out, shape into your mini pizza, pile on toppings, and bake.
Dough
Topping
|½ cup
|Dijon mustard
|2 cups
|Grated mozzarella
|1 cup
|Ham, finely chopped
|6
|Ripe figs, quartered
|100 g
|Blue cheese
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|¼ cup
|Thyme leaves
Directions
- Into a large bowl place the flour and salt. Pour the tepid water into a bowl and sprinkle over the yeast and sugar, allowing it to sit for 10-15 minutes until frothy. Stir through the olive oil.
- Pour the wet into the dry mixture and combine to form the dough. Knead it on a lightly floured bench for 5 minutes. Put the dough into a clean greased bowl and into a warm place for 1 hour.
- Divide the dough by 12 and roll into mini pizzas about 10cm in diameter each, placing them on to two baking trays.
- Preheat oven to 200C.
- Spread each with a dollop of Dijon mustard, a sprinkle of cheese, ham, two fig quarters and some crumbled blue cheese. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Finish with a few thyme leaves. Place into the oven for 15-20 minutes until crispy and golden.
