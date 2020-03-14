The Indian flatbread known as naan is typically one that can be made fairly quickly, but this version from a food blogger in Bangalore, India, takes it to the next level by getting hot, fresh naan on the table in about half an hour, from start to finish.

This version uses yogurt to provide a lightly sour undertone, while baking soda instead of yeast gives the dough additional lift. Freshly chopped herbs and sesame seeds add extra flavour and crunch.