30-minute naan
( MAKES 6 )
The Indian flatbread known as naan is typically one that can be made fairly quickly, but this version from a food blogger in Bangalore, India, takes it to the next level by getting hot, fresh naan on the table in about half an hour, from start to finish.
This version uses yogurt to provide a lightly sour undertone, while baking soda instead of yeast gives the dough additional lift. Freshly chopped herbs and sesame seeds add extra flavour and crunch.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|All-purpose flour, plus more as needed
|¾ tsp
|Baking soda
|½ cup
|Whole wheat flour
|1 tsp
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Salt
|½ cup
|Plain yoghurt, (regular or low-fat)
|¼ cup
|Water, or more as needed
|1 Tbsp
|Vegetable oil, or canola oil
|¼ cup
|Sesame seeds
|4 Tbsp
|Unsalted butter, melted
|½ cup
|Freshly chopped herbs, such as parsley, coriander and/or mint
Directions
- Whisk together the flours, baking soda, sugar and salt in a large bowl. Mix together the yoghurt, water and oil in a large measuring cup.
- Add the yoghurt mixture to the flour a little at a time, kneading as you go. If the dough seems too dry, you can add more water, a teaspoonful at a time, or, conversely, some extra flour if the dough seems too wet. KNead the dough for a few minutes until it is soft and supple, then cover with a damp towel. Let it rest for about 20 minutes.
- Lightly flour a work surface. Divide the rested dough into 6 equal portions, then gently roll out each piece on a lightly floured surface to about 1/4-inch thick (the shape doesn't matter). Brush the tops lightly with water, press in some sesame seeds, then turn them over and brush the other side with a little water.
- Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. To cook the naan, place the side without the sesame seeds down on the hot pan (depending on the size of the pan, you'll be able to cook one or two at a time). Cover immediately with a lid; the naan will start bubbling up. Wait 45 seconds, then flip the naan and cook for 30 seconds on the second side, which should be lightly browned.
- Remove from the pan and quickly brush the side of the naan with the sesame seeds with melted butter and then sprinkle with the fresh herbs.
- Serve warm.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18487/30minute-naan/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
