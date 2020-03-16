Jam bars
( MAKES 12 squares )
This vegan sweet treat is reprinted from It Starts with Fruit by Jordan Champagne (Chronicle books, RRP $59.99, distributed by Bookreps nz). The rolled-oat, jam-filled slice is great for lunchboxes and breakfasts on the go. Store for up to four days in an airtight container in the fridge.
Crust
|4 cups
|Rolled oats, (400g)
|2 cups
|All-purpose flour, (280g), can be made gluten-free with oat, quinoa or rice flour
|1 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|1 cup
|Organic cane sugar, (200g)
|½ tsp
|Sea salt
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
|1½ cups
|Oil, (360ml), can be coconut or safflower
|½ cup
|Almond milk, (120 ml) or oat milk
Filling
|300 ml
|Jam, or marmalade
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180C. To make the crust, in a large mixing bowl, combine the rolled oats, flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Add the oil and mix thoroughly until the oil is evenly distributed. Add the almond milk and mix to combine.
- Take half of the dough mixture and firmly press it into a 20 x 25cm baking pan.
- For the filling, spread the jam in an even layer on top, then place the rest of the dough mixture on top of the jam and press down lightly to create an even layer of dough.
- Place the pan in the oven and bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool to room temperature before cutting into 12 pieces, since the crust will harden once it cools. These bars travel well and keep for up to four days in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
