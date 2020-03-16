Roast capsicum soup with goat's cheese
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|3
|Red peppers
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Paprika
|1
|400g can chopped tomatoes
|3 cups
|Chicken stock, or vegetable stock
|1 pinch
|Chilli flakes
|1 tsp
|Salt and pepper
|100 g
|Goat's feta
|1 small bunch
|Watercress, to garnish
|4 slices
|Bread, on the side
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200C. Line a baking dish with paper.
- Bake the peppers for 30 minutes until lightly blackened and skin has come away from the flesh. Remove and cool enough to remove skin and seeds. Chop roughly.
- In a large pot, warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes to soften. Add the paprika, stirring through. Add the tomatoes, peppers, stock and chilli flakes. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
- Serve hot or cold with a crumble of goat's feta, a few watercress leaves and crusty bread.
