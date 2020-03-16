Plum tarte tatin
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|50 g
|Butter
|½ cup
|Sugar
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|8
|Plums, halved, stones removed
|300 g
|Puff pastry
|6 scoops
|Ice cream, to serve
|1 handful
|Mint leaves, to garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200C.
- In an ovenproof frying pan melt the butter and sugar slowly until it becomes a caramel colour. Remove from the heat and sprinkle over the cinnamon.
- Arrange the plums cut side down in the pan, squashing them in to fit all the gaps.
- Roll the pastry on a lightly floured board to 5mm thick. Lay on top of the plums, tucking in the sides. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until the pastry is cooked, risen and golden brown. Remove and leave the tart to sit for a few minutes, then tip carefully on to a serving platter.
- Serve with vanilla ice cream.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18483/Plum-tarte-tatin/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation