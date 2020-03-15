Prepare a bowl of ice water. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add green beans, and cook for 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon; plunge into ice water. Return pot of water to boil. Add eggs, and cook 6 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon; add to green bean ice bath. Once cool, peel and halve eggs. Return water to boil, and add potatoes. Cook until tender, 15 to 17 minutes. Drain then chop potatoes. To make the dressing whisk together oil, vinegar, parsley, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Place the lettuce leaves in a large serving bowl (or divide between four bowls if desired) then top with green beans, potatoes, tomatoes, radishes, olives and the smoked fish and eggs. Drizzle the dressing over salad/s.

How to smoke your own fish





There are lots of options for making smoked fish. You can smoke the whole fish or individual parts of the fish like the fillets, heads or wings. Stainless steel smokers are readily available at hardware or fishing stores, if you don’t have one of these you can use your hooded BBQ at home. Simply lay tin foil and wood chips on a roasting dish, put the fish on a tray above and away you go.