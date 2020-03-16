Irish soda bread
I’ve included some dried fruits for added interest.
Ingredients
|100 g
|Rolled oats
|200 g
|High grade flour
|25 g
|Butter, grated
|75 g
|Caster sugar
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|2 tsp
|Mixed spice
|50 g
|Sultanas
|50 g
|Raisins
|50 g
|Candied mixed peel
|1½ cups
|Buttermilk
|2 tsp
|Brown sugar
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Place the rolled oats and the flour in a large bowl. Mix the butter in with a knife. Stir in the caster sugar, salt, baking soda, mixed spice and dried fruits.
- Pour in the buttermilk, quickly stirring with a knife. Tip onto a floured benchtop and gently form the dough into a round. Place on the baking tray. Sieve the brown sugar over the top. With a floured knife cut a cross in the top of the loaf.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes, until crusty on the outside and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Serve thickly sliced and buttered — either warm or cold.
