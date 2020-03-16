Slow-cooker Irish stew
( SERVES 6 )
Bacon and kale have been added for flavour and colour.
Ingredients
Directions
- Pan-fry the bacon in a non-stick frying pan until well coloured. Add the onions and cook on low heat until softened and lightly coloured. Place in the slow cooker.
- Add the lamb, potatoes, carrots, leek and herbs. Add enough water to just cover the ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours. Add the kale during the last 30 minutes. Serve in bowls.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18477/Slowcooker-Irish-stew/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation