Roasted potato wedges with black bean chilli
( SERVES 4 )
Fat steak fries topped with a super-quick chilli: It doesn't get much easier, nor much more satisfying.
Ingredients
|4
|Potatoes, cut into 8 wedges each
|1 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 tsp
|Dried oregano
|½ tsp
|Garlic powder
|½ tsp
|Paprika
|½ tsp
|Kosher salt, or more to taste
|¼ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|2 cans
|Black beans, (400g each) drained and rinsed
|1 jar
|Tomato salsa, (350g)
|½ cup
|Vegetable stock, or water
|1 Tbsp
|Chilli powder
|1 tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 cup
|Guacamole, for serving
|½ cup
|Spring onions, chopped, for serving
Directions
- Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
- In a large bowl, toss the potato wedges with the oil, oregano, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Transfer to a large, rimmed baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes. Turn the potato wedges over and roast for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, until golden brown and tender.
- Meanwhile, in a medium pot over medium-high heat, stir together the beans, salsa, broth or water, chilli powder and cumin. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. (If desired, use a potato masher to mash half the black beans for a thicker chilli.)
- Divide the potatoes among serving plates and top with the chilli and, if desired, a dollop or two of guacamole and/or spring onions.
