To make the pastry, sift together the flour and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add the chilled, grated shortening and butter and work it into the dry ingredients.
Combine the cold water and lemon juice and add just enough to form a crumbly mixture, adding a little extra flour as needed. Wrap the pastry in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Lightly flour a bench and roll out the pastry into a Unwrap and roll out the pastry mixture into a 15x30cm rectangle. Fold in one of the short sides a third of the way toward the centre, then fold the remaining dough over the first fold. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 25 minutes.
Re-flour the surface as needed. Unwrap the folded dough and roll it out to the same size rectangle as before. Repeat the folding steps. You should end up with a rectangle of folded dough that's about 10x22 cm. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
To make the filling, combine the corned beef, sauerkraut, potato, cheese, dressing and caraway seed in a mixing bowl, mixing until well incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use (up to 1 day).
When you're ready to assemble the pasties, preheat the oven to 190 degrees. Line a tray with baking paper.
Divide the filling into 7 equal portions. Whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon of water to form an egg wash.
Lightly flour a work surface. Unwrap and roll the dough into a that measures about 35x48cm. Cut seven 15cm rounds, using a plate or bowl as a template Keep the rounds covered and refrigerated as you form the pasties.
Working with one round at a time, roll each one out to a slightly oval shape. Place one portion of filling on the lower half of the oval, shaping it with your hands so the filling has a margin around it. Brush the edges with the egg wash. Fold over the dough to create a half-moon shape, then crimp the edges with a fork or your fingers so the pasty is sealed tight. Brush with the egg wash and sprinkle the top with caraway seeds, then place on the baking sheet. Once they're all done, use a sharp knife to cut a small vent in the top of each one. Discard any unused egg wash.
Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, rotating the tray from front to back halfway through. The pasties should be golden brown. Let sit for a few minutes before serving.
