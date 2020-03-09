Jam sugar - which contains pectin, a kind of naturally occurring or commercially made acid - is the beginner jam-maker’s secret weapon because it speeds up the process no end and pretty much guarantees that the jam will set. The pine-y, woody notes of rosemary add depth to the apricots and stop it from tasting too sweet. Once you’ve had enough of this jam on toast, try it in a marinade for chicken or pork, or with cheese. Jam usually relies on a 1:1 ratio of fruit to sugar - the extra weight of the apricots here allows for their stones.