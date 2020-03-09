Roast tomato risotto
( SERVES 4 )
For this recipe, place the tomatoes in the oven and enjoy the aroma of them slowly cooking over three hours. The end result adds a pop of flavour to your risotto. When making the risotto, ensure you have a glass of wine and a good conversation, or a podcast, on the go as you stir. Serve straight to the table while it’s at its best.
Ingredients
|4 cups
|Mixed tomatoes
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, chopped
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Paprika
|1 cup
|Arborio rice
|½ cup
|White wine
|1
|400g can chopped tomatoes
|4 cups
|Chicken stock, or vegetable stock, warm
|10 g
|Butter
|1 cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 140C. Place the tomatoes on a baking tray and bake them in the oven for 3 hours. Remove and season with salt and pepper.
- Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Stir through the paprika, then add the rice, cooking for 2 minutes.
- Add the wine and bring to a simmer for 3 minutes. Add the tinned tomatoes and stock in two or three batches, bringing to a simmer and stirring for 35 minutes until rice is just cooked.
- Stir through the butter and three quarters of the parmesan. Season with salt and pepper. Gently fold through the roasted tomatoes and serve garnished with the remaining cheese.
