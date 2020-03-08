Ratatouille with garlic baguette
This classic French vegetable stew just oozes goodness, packed with flavour and with lashings of extra virgin olive oil. It’s perfect on its own served with bread (try this garlicky version) to mop up the juices, topped with pan fried fish or alongside a good old roast chicken with salad. It keeps well in the fridge and is great for brunch with a poached egg on top sprinkled with chopped Italian parsley.
Ratatouille
|2
|Red onions
|4 cloves
|Garlic
|2
|Eggplants
|3
|Zucchini
|3
|Capsicums, red or yellow
|6
|Ripe tomatoes
|½ cup
|Fresh basil leaves
|½ cup
|Olive oil
|4 sprigs
|Fresh thyme
|1 tin
|Italian tomato, (400g)
|1 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|½
|Lemon, zested
Garlic baguette
|1
|French sourdough baguette
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|4 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|½ tsp
|Flaky sea salt
Directions
- Peel and cut the onions into wedges, then peel and finely slice the garlic. Trim the egg plants and zucchini, deseed the peppers and chop into 2.5cm chunks. Roughly chop the tomatoes. Pick the basil leaves and set aside, then finely slice the stalks.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large casserole pan or saucepan over a medium heat, add the chopped egg plant, zucchini and capsicum (you may need to do this in batches) and fry for around 5 minutes, or until golden and softened, but not cooked through. Spoon the cooked veg into a large bowl.
- To the pan, add the onion, garlic, basil stalks and thyme leaves with another drizzle of oil, if needed. Fry for 10 to 15 minutes, or until softened and golden.
- Return the cooked veg to the pan and stir in the fresh and tinned tomatoes, the balsamic and a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper.
- Mix well, breaking up the tomatoes with the back of a spoon. Cover the pan and simmer over a low heat for 15-20 minutes, or until reduced, sticky and sweet.
- Tear in the basil leaves, finely grate in the lemon zest and adjust the seasoning, if needed.
- To make the baguette, preheat the oven to 180C. Split the baguette in half lengthways and place on an oven tray.
- Mix together the garlic and olive oil then spread on the cut side of the baguette. Place in the oven and warm through for 10 minutes. Serve alongside the ratatouille.
