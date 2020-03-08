This classic French vegetable stew just oozes goodness, packed with flavour and with lashings of extra virgin olive oil. It’s perfect on its own served with bread (try this garlicky version) to mop up the juices, topped with pan fried fish or alongside a good old roast chicken with salad. It keeps well in the fridge and is great for brunch with a poached egg on top sprinkled with chopped Italian parsley.