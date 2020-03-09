Favourite carrot cake
Wedges of this hearty cake can be frozen.
Ingredients
Icing
To decorate
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly grease and line a 23cm cake pan with baking paper.
- Combine the first five ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well. Add the carrot, nuts, sunflower seeds, apricots, pumpkin seeds and sultanas.
- Beat together the eggs and oil in a bowl. Stir into the dry ingredients. Spread into the prepared pan. Bake for 1 - 1 1/2 hours, until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- To prepare the icing, beat the cream cheese, butter and icing sugar together until smooth. Spread over the cooled cake. Garnish with the extras.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18463/Favourite-carrot-cake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
