Gluten-free chai shortbread
( MAKES 24 )
These are not as solid as regular shortbread cookies.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Butter, at room temperature
|1 cup
|Icing sugar
|2
|Eggs, lightly beaten
|2½ cups
|Gluten-free flour
|1 tsp
|Ground ginger
|1 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|1 tsp
|Ground cardamom
|1 tsp
|Ground mixed spice
|1 pinch
|Salt
|½ cup
|Milk, for glazing
Cinnamon sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Sugar
|2 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
Directions
- Cream the butter and icing sugar until light and fluffy.
- Sift the flour, spices and salt into a bowl. Beat into the butter mixture until well combined. Chill the mixture for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 160°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.
- Roll out the dough until 1cm thick. Using a 6-7cm diameter biscuit cutter, make about 24 rounds. Off-cuts may be pressed together, re-rolled then cut. Place on the baking trays. Brush with milk and dust with the cinnamon sugar.
- Bake for about 20 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool on a wire rack. Store in airtight containers in the fridge or freezer.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18462/Glutenfree-chai-shortbread/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation