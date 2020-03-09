Easy gluten-free brownie
Brownies can be dressed up or down. Great served with whipped cream, ice cream or yoghurt, they are also delicious dusted with icing sugar. Cut portions can be frozen.
Ingredients
|100 g
|Butter
|1 cup
|Dark cane sugar
|1½ tsp
|Vanilla essence
|3
|Large eggs
|¾ cup
|Gluten-free flour
|¾ cup
|Dark cocoa powder
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 160°C. Lightly oil and line a 19cm square cake pan with baking paper.
- Melt the butter then stir in the sugar and vanilla essence. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Sift the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder together then stir into the sugar mixture. Mix well. Pour into the cake pan.
- Bake for 25-35 minutes or until just cooked. It should still be a little soft and wrinkly in the centre. Cool for 5 minutes in the pan then turn out onto a wire rack to cool. Cut into squares or oblongs to serve.
