Brussels sprouts and cauliflower slaw with oranges
( SERVES 4 )
This sunny, slaw-like salad of thinly sliced Brussels sprouts and riced cauliflower is brightened with juicy orange segments and tossed in a lightly creamy buttermilk-poppy-seed dressing.
Ingredients
|2
|Navel oranges
|¼ cup
|Low-fat buttermilk, well shaken
|3 Tbsp
|Mayonnaise
|1 Tbsp
|White wine vinegar
|1 tsp
|Honey
|¼ tsp
|Kosher salt
|⅛ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|1½ tsp
|Poppy seeds
|225 g
|Brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved and very thinly sliced or grated
|1 cup
|Cauliflower floret, finely chopped or riced
Directions
- Cut the tops and bottoms off the oranges. Stand each orange on its end. Cut downward, following the curve of the fruit with the knife, and cut away all the rind and white pith. Working over a bowl, using a paring knife, remove each segment from the fruit, letting the fruit drop into the bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, mayonnaise, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Stir in the poppy seeds.
- In a large bowl, toss the Brussels sprouts with the cauliflower and the dressing. Gently toss in the oranges. Divide among 4 plates and serve.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18460/Brussels-sprouts-and-cauliflower-slaw-with-oranges/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation