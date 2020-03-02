Roasted brussels sprouts with apple and sunflower seeds
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|500 g
|Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthways
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|¼ tsp
|Kosher salt
|2 Tbsp
|Sunflower seeds
|1½ tsp
|Apple cider vinegar
|1 tsp
|Wholegrain mustard
|½ tsp
|Honey
|⅓ cup
|Red apple, diced
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 190C. Place the Brussels sprouts on lined baking tray, toss with oil and salt and roast (middle rack) for 30 to 40 minutes, until they are deep golden brown, crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.
- Meanwhile, place the sunflower seeds on a seperate lined baking tray, place in the oven (lower rack) and toast for 6 to 8 minutes, until fragrant. Let cool.
- Whisk together the remaining tablespoon of oil, the vinegar, mustard and honey in a liquid measuring cup to make the vinaigrette.
- Once the Brussels sprouts are done, transfer them to a serving bowl. Toss with the apple, sunflower seeds and dressing; serve right away.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18459/Roasted-brussels-sprouts-with-apple-and-sunflower-seeds/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation