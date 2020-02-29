Slow roasted lamb shoulder with late summer vegetables
( SERVES 6 )
A recipe that requires some preparation up front but then you can sit back and relax as it cooks.
Ingredients
|1.7 kgs
|Boned lamb shoulders, or butterflied lamb leg
|4 sprigs
|Rosemary, leaves finely chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped oregano leaves, or sweet marjoram leaves
|1 tsp
|Sea salt and black pepper
|½ cup
|White wine, or white wine vinegar
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Eggplant, trimmed and diced
|1
|Large red onion, diced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2 sticks
|Celery, diced
|2
|Large capsicums, red and yellow, cored, seeds removed, and diced
|¼ cup
|Red wine vinegar
|1 pinch
|Sugar
|250 g
|Cherry tomatoes
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped flat leaf parsley
Directions
- Heat the oven to 160C.
- Lay lamb flesh-side-up on a chopping board and spread over the herbs. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and pour over 2 tablespoons olive oil. Re-shape lamb and tie with kitchen string to secure. Place the lamb, skin-side-up in a non-metallic oven dish and pour over the wine or vinegar. Pour ½ cup water around the lamb, then cover dish with its lid or make a baking paper and foil lid. Place in the oven and cook for 2 ½ hours or until the meat is very tender. Remove the lamb from the oven and place on a grill tray. Pour the juices into a heatproof jug and remove any fat once it has settled on top.
- Turn the oven to grill. Once the grill is very hot, place the lamb under the grill for about 2 minutes to brown the outside. Remove from the grill, cover loosely and leave to rest for at least 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile cook the vegetables, pour the remaining oil into a large wide saucepan or frying pan with a lid and place over medium heat. Add the eggplant and cook until tender and well coloured, 15-20 minutes, stirring from time to time to prevent sticking. Add the onion and cook for a further 5 minutes. Add the garlic, celery and capsicum and cook for 5 minutes.
- Pour in the red wine vinegar and allow to bubble up. Add a pinch of sugar and the tomatoes. Cover and cook for a further 4-5 minutes until the tomato skins begin to split. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper and stir through the chopped parsley.
- To serve, slice the lamb and drizzle with some of the reserved hot meat juices. Serve with the vegetables.
Tips:
- The lamb may brown well enough in the oven so only grill if it needs colour.
- Add a few pitted olives and 1 tablespoon of capers to the vegetables once they are cooked.
Lamb cooking tips from New World:
- The shoulder of the lamb is well known for its delicious ability to slow-roast until fall apart tender, but the humble lamb leg can do it too. If you can get your hands on a small bone-in leg, try cooking it in your slow cooker with just a sprinkle of rosemary, pinch of salt and pepper and a rub of olive oil.
- After 6-8 hours, remove the lamb to a baking dish and place under a hot grill for a few minutes to brown the top. Use the juices from your slow cooker to make an amazing gravy.
