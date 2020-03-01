Fijian chicken curry
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|600 g
|Skinless chicken thighs, diced into 3cm pieces
|1
|Large onion, finely diced
|3 Tbsp
|Indian seasoning, or curry powder
|1 tsp
|Turmeric
|2 Tbsp
|Ginger, finely grated
|3
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|350 ml
|Chicken stock
|1
|Large kumara, (250g), diced into 2cm pieces
|1 cup
|Coconut cream
|1 tsp
|Flaky sea salt
|2
|Chillies
|2
|Tomatoes, seeds removed and diced into 1cm pieces
|1 handful
|Coriander, to garnish
Directions
- In a deep pot, heat the olive oil and brown the chicken pieces, remove and set aside.
- Add the onions and cook until soft. Next, add the Indian seasoning, turmeric, ginger and garlic. Stir for another minute or two, until the ingredients release a fragrant aroma.
- Add back into the pot the chicken then kūmara and stir to combine, coating the chicken and kūmara with the onion and spice mix.
- Add the chicken stock and simmer until the chicken and kumara are cooked through. This will take about 20 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes, chili and coconut cream. Continue to cook for another 5-7 minutes
- Season with salt and garnish with coriander serving alongside roti and rice (or cauliflower rice).
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18453/Fijian-chicken-curry/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
