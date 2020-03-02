Cornflake and ginger cookies
( MAKES 16-20 )
A simple old-school biscuit with a favourite of mine, cornflakes. I initially made them with raisins thinking they’d be great for school lunches, but the adult consensus was chocolate would be preferred! So I have added chocolate as an alternative. White, dark or a mix would jazz them up a little for the discerning among you.
Ingredients
|100 g
|Butter, at room temperature
|½ cup
|Sugar
|½ tsp
|Ground ginger
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, finely grated
|1 cup
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|½ cup
|Raisins, or chocolate bits
|2 cups
|Cornflakes
Directions
- Preheat oven to 170C. Line two oven trays with baking paper.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Stir through the gingers, flour, baking powder, raisins (or chocolate) and cornflakes, mixing to combine.
- Roll into golf-sized balls and place onto the baking trays. Place into the oven for 15-18 minutes until golden. Leave on the tray for a few minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.
