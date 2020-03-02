Tray-baked sticky plum sausages
( SERVES 4 )
Great garnished with chopped parsley or coriander.
Ingredients
|2
|Red onions, cut into 8 wedges
|6
|Red plums, halved and stoned
|2 cloves
|Garlic
|8
|Pork and fennel sausages
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|¾ cup
|Red wine
|3 Tbsp
|Hoisin sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Water
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the onions, plums and garlic into a large roasting tray. Arrange the sausages on top.
- Drizzle with the olive oil and season. Pour the wine over. Roast for 30 minutes turning the sausages over halfway through.
- Combine the hoisin sauce and water. Spoon over the sausages. Return to the oven for 10 minutes until sticky. Serve.
