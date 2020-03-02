Blueberry burgers
( SERVES 4 )
"The best burger I’ve ever had." Quote from husband. I halved the burger buns and toasted the cut sides in a tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan.
Sauce
|1 cup
|Blueberries
|1 dash
|Salt
|2 Tbsp
|Sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|¼ cup
|Water
Burgers
|500 g
|Minced venison
|1 tsp
|Dried oregano
|1 tsp
|Salt and pepper
|1 tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper, for coating
|1½ Tbsp
|Olive oil
Exras
Directions
- Place the blueberries, salt, sugar and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Bring to the boil. Combine the cornflour and the water and stir into the blueberry mixture. Stir over low heat until thick.
- Combine the venison, oregano and seasonings and form into 4 patties about the diameter of the burger buns. Sprinkle both sides generously with freshly ground black pepper.
- Heat the olive oil and pan-fry the patties for about 4 minutes each side, until medium inside.
- Spread the cut side of the toasted buns with mayo. Top the base buns with half the basil leaves. Top with the venison patties, 2-3 tablespoons of the blueberry sauce, then the bacon, onion and more basil. Cover with the bun tops.
