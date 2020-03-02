Peaches n' chicken
( SERVES 4 )
Refreshing and flavoursome.
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Sauté the onion until softened. Push to one side. Season the chicken. Pan-fry on both sides until browned. Remove to a plate.
- Add the balsamic vinegar and boil for a minute then stir in the honey. Add the peaches and tomatoes. Tuck the chicken between the fruit together with the basil leaves.
- Cover and simmer gently for about 15 minutes, until cooked. Great served with mash or rice.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18446/Peaches-n-chicken/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation