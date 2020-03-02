Blueberry ginger mini clafoutis
( MAKES 12 )
These three-bite, custardy dessert pancakes are as gorgeous as they are scrumptious - brimming with nearly-bursting blueberries and studded with zingy bits of crystallized ginger. All that, and they require less skill to make than a stack of regular pancakes.
Ingredients
|3 Tbsp
|Unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled, plus more for the pan
|3
|Large eggs
|1 cup
|Low-fat milk
|⅓ cup
|Runny honey
|1 tsp
|Grated lemon zest
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|¾ cup
|Flour
|1 cup
|Blueberries, fresh or frozen
|2 tsp
|Crystallised ginger, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Icing sugar
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 160 degrees. Brush a 12-hole muffin pan with butter.
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, honey, 3 tablespoons of the melted butter, the lemon zest and salt in a mixing bowl. Gradually whisk in the flour to form a batter. Divide the batter evenly among the muffin pans, then add equal amounts of blueberries and crystallized ginger to each one. Bake until puffed and golden and the centres are set, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool for about 20 minutes (the clafoutis will sink as they cool), then run a table knife or spatula around their edges to release them from the pan.
- Serve while still slightly warm, with a dusting of icing sugar on top, if using.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18444/Blueberry-ginger-mini-clafoutis/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
