Honey molasses wheat bread
The loaf has a tight crumb, which makes it especially nice for toasting and topping with cream cheese.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Wholemeal flour
|½ cup
|All-purpose flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|½ tsp
|Salt
|¼ cup
|Sunflower oil
|¼ cup
|Honey
|¼ cup
|Molasses
|1½ cups
|Buttermilk, (regular or low-fat)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 190 degrees. Use cooking oil spray to grease the inside of a 23x12cm loaf pan, then line the bottom and short sides with parchment paper.
- Combine the wholemeal and all-purpose flours, the baking powder, baking soda, salt, oil, honey, molasses and buttermilk in a mixing bowl. Stir until well combined, then pour into your loaf pan.
- Bake on the middle rack of the oven for 40 to 50 minutes, or until the top is evenly browned and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, or with a moist crumb or two.
- Remove from the pan and place on a wire rack to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.
